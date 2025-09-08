Twenty-eight irregular migrants trying to cross over to Europe through illegal means were caught in western Balıkesir province’s Edremit district on Monday.

Provincial Gendarmerie Command teams conducted operations along the coast of the Narlı neighborhood as part of their efforts to combat migrant smuggling.

The teams stopped a group trying to cross into Greece by sea and detained 28 irregular migrants, including 10 Somalis, eight Iraqis, three Palestinians and seven Syrians.

After processing, the irregular migrants were sent to the Bandırma Repatriation Center.

Türkiye once hosted two-thirds of the world's total Syrian refugee population. At its peak, there were more than 3.8 million Syrian refugees in Türkiye.

Some preferred to cross into Europe illegally in pursuit of better lives. In the early years of the Syrian civil war, Türkiye housed thousands of refugees in tent camps and container cities in its southeastern towns, but over time, most refugees settled elsewhere, setting up new lives, particularly in big cities in western Türkiye.

Türkiye boosted security in its land borders while coast guard patrols were increased amid the influx, especially in the Aegean Sea, where Türkiye and Greece, the main gateway to Europe for migrants, are littoral.

Some migrants make the dangerous journey over land or sea with the assistance of smugglers, who often abandon them, especially during sea journeys, after receiving thousands of dollars from each migrant. Others are stopped by Turkish security forces before crossing the border into Europe.

In some cases, neighboring Greece is accused of pushing back migrants in a controversial practice. In the Aegean Sea, Greek coast guard boats often drive out approaching migrant boats to the Greek islands.

Over the past five years, 105,437 migrants were intercepted in Turkish seas and rescued by the Coast Guard Command as they headed into rough seas that have claimed many lives over the years.