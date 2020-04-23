Shelling by militias loyal to putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar injured three civilians in Tripoli, Libya's capital.

"The shelling targeted residential areas on the outskirts of Mitiga International Airport," Amin al-Hashimi, a media official for the Government of National Accord (GNA), told Anadolu Agency.

Meanwhile, the press office for the GNA-led operation Burkan al-Ghadan, or Volcano of Rage, said that "Haftar's terrorist militias launched more than 30 Grad rockets on civilian homes."

The GNA has been under attack by Haftar's forces since last April, and more than 1,000 people have been killed in the violence.

International efforts to enforce a cease-fire have proven unsuccessful in recent months due to persistent violations by Haftar's forces.

Since the ouster of longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Haftar in eastern Libya, supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys U.N. and international recognition.

Several U.N.-backed attempts to reach a cease-fire between Libya's two rival forces have failed, and the world body has slammed repeated violations of a 2011 weapons embargo. Last month, the U.N.'s Libya envoy, Ghassan Salame, quit his post, citing health reasons.

The United Nations has warned of intensified fighting and a deteriorating humanitarian situation in recent days.