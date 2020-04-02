38th Turkish-Russian joint patrols took place in the east of Euphrates, National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Turkish and Russian forces' 38th joint patrol in the east of Euphrates have been completed in accordance with the measures taken against the COVID-19, by wearing masks and keeping social distance," the ministry said from its official Twitter account.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW..
