Türkiye's Defense Ministry on Thursday rejected criticism from Greece and the European Union over its maritime boundary agreement with Libya, insisting that objections from third parties cannot undermine the deal's legal validity.

The ministry welcomed the Libyan House of Representatives' ratification of the 2019 maritime delimitation agreement on Oct. 20, describing the move as a reaffirmation of the two countries' sovereign rights and strategic cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"The delimitation of maritime jurisdiction areas falls within the sovereign rights of the coastal states concerned, and unilateral assessments by third parties cannot invalidate the legal status of the memorandum of understanding," the ministry underlined.

The remarks came during the ministry's weekly press briefing in Ankara, where the International Best Military Drone Team Competition (BIMDTC-2026) is being held.

The agreement, signed in 2019, was concluded in accordance with international law and principles of equity, taking into account the legitimate rights and interests of both countries, according to the ministry.

"The decision confirms the validity of the memorandum signed on the basis of international law and equity and strengthens strategic cooperation between the two countries," the ministry noted, referring to Libya's ratification.

Türkiye would continue protecting its rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean while contributing to regional peace, security and stability, it added.

Athens on Wednesday rejected the agreement, arguing that it disregards the maritime rights of Greek islands and violates international maritime law, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen criticized the ratification, expressing solidarity with Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Rear Adm. Zeki Aktürk also welcomed the ratification, thanking Libyan officials for their role in approving the agreement.

He emphasized Ankara's support for a unified Libya, saying the maritime deal contributes to protecting both countries' interests while reinforcing efforts to bring eastern and western Libya together under a shared political future.

"We support the goal of a single and unified Libya that brings the country's east and west together around a common future," Aktürk said.

4-nation defense cooperation

The ministry also highlighted the signing of the Badr Memorandum of Understanding between Türkiye, Qatar, Indonesia and Pakistan in Doha on Oct. 21.

The "Badr Memorandum of Understanding" is aimed at ⁠expanding defense cooperation and strengthening the four countries' defensive capabilities. It will also support military exercises and training and cooperation on research and development (R&D) and contribute to joint efforts to improve their defense industries.

Aktürk said the agreement would build on their complementary military capabilities, experience and mutual interests.

The ministry also referred to the Mecca Joint Defense Alliance as another example of Türkiye's expanding strategic cooperation between the three Muslim states, bringing together oil-rich Saudi Arabia and nuclear-armed Pakistan as well as Türkiye, which has NATO's second-largest army.

Counterterrorism, military drills

Turning to counterterrorism operations and border security, Aktürk said four more PKK terrorists had surrendered over the past week.

Turkish security forces apprehended 364 people attempting to cross the country's borders illegally and prevented another 2,047 from entering during the same period. Since Jan. 1, authorities have apprehended 14,207 people attempting illegal border crossings and prevented 56,898 others, according to the ministry.

Aktürk also outlined ongoing military exercises, including NATO's Bold Adra exercise in Bulgaria, Mare Aperto in Italy and the Sarmis commando exercise in Romania.

Türkiye is simultaneously conducting electronic warfare training in Konya and joint command-post exercises with Uzbekistan.

The Distinguished Observer Day of the National Unmanned Maritime Systems-2026 (TURNAs) exercise is scheduled for Oct. 25 in Antalya, while the National Anatolian Phoenix exercise is planned for Oct. 26-Nov. 6 in Konya.