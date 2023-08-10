President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan appointed 57 governors in a major reshuffle, according to a presidential decree issued early Thursday.

According to the decree, which was published in the Official Gazette, Adana Governor Süleyman Elban was appointed as the governor of Izmir province, while Yavuz Selim Köşger replaced him.

Malatya Governor Hulusi Şahin was appointed as the governor of Antalya, while Mardin Governor Mahmut Demirtaş was appointed as the governor of Bursa province.

Tekirdağ Governor Aziz Yıldırım became the new governor of Türkiye's Black Sea province of Trabzon, while Muğla Governor Orhan Tavlı became the governor of Samsun province to replace Zülkif Dağlı, who became the governor of Çorum province.

Governors are the highest-ranking administrative officials in Turkey's 81 provinces. They are appointed by the president upon the recommendation of the Interior Ministry.