Authorities detained eight suspects in a new wave of operations in the investigation into alleged bribery at Antalya Metropolitan Municipality, run by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP). Antalya Mayor Muhittin Böcek was arrested in July in the same investigation.

Suspects detained in Wednesday’s operations are also accused of money laundering. Security sources said they laundered cash through jewelry stores.

Böcek has been at the center of bribery and corruption investigations, along with his family members, including his son and former and current daughter-in-law. His son, Mustafa Gökhan, and current daughter-in-law Zuhal were arrested later, while his former daughter-in-law was released with judicial control. The mayor was also suspended from office by the Interior Ministry following the arrest. In the second wave of operations against corruption at the municipality, 17 more suspects were detained, and more operations followed since then, netting the suspects, from municipal bureaucrats to local businesspeople.

Officials say the investigation is uncovering a web of alleged corruption in municipal tenders and excavation contracts, with progress payments tied to kickbacks. Assets linked to suspects have been seized as authorities pursue the money trail.

The Antalya Metropolitan Municipality, Türkiye’s fifth-largest city administration, has faced heightened scrutiny since the arrests.