Launched in 2008 under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Justice and Development Party’s (AK Party) Political Academy has become one of the most influential political education programs in Turkish history.

Conceived by former Yozgat deputy and academic Osman Coşkun, the project began in 20 cities. It quickly spread to all 81 provinces, training tens of thousands in the principles and practice of politics.

Coşkun, also Türkiye’s chief auditor for personal development and total quality management, recalls identifying a gap in structured political training within party ranks.

“I proposed an academy run by experts, financed sustainably and open to everyone from mayoral candidates to grassroots members,” he said.

Erdoğan embraced the idea, assigning Coşkun to oversee its implementation.

The response was immediate. Following Erdoğan’s announcement at a party group meeting, applications poured in nationwide.

From the first sessions in January 2008, the academy stood out for blending theory with practical skills, covering areas such as constitutional law, democracy, leadership, elections, governance, communication, protocol and public speaking.

Certification, performance evaluation and awards strengthened its professional framework.

Erdoğan often delivered the opening lectures himself, highlighting the program’s importance for Türkiye’s political future.

Sustained for more than 15 years, the academy ranks among the few global examples, outside China’s Communist Party, of long-term, large-scale political training, according to Coşkun.

“I am proud to have helped create a platform that enhances political quality, broadens participation, and produces well-prepared cadres,” Coşkun said.

Nationwide outreach

With one of the largest political followings, the AK Party continues to strive for enhanced outreach, particularly in explaining its new "terror-free Türkiye" initiative.

Following its workshop last month on a strategic roadmap for 2026, the party has dedicated August entirely to fieldwork, listening to citizens’ concerns and sharing its roadmap.

Senior party figures, including deputy chairpersons and MPs, will meet with communities nationwide as the party prepares to celebrate its anniversary on Aug. 14. Although parliament is in recess until Oct. 1, the terror-free Türkiye committee will begin its work on Aug. 5.

Under the “Century of Türkiye City Meetings” program, the AK Party will visit trade chambers, bar associations, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), and small businesses, gathering feedback to inform the shaping of future policies.

Reports from these meetings will be sent to party headquarters for evaluation, ensuring that citizens’ voices remain central to the AK Party’s political vision.