Founded on Aug. 14, 2001, under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has completed its 24th year on Türkiye’s political stage, having emerged as the winner in every general election it has contested.

Speaking on the 24th anniversary, AK Party Deputy Chairperson Faruk Acar on Wednesday said that new figures would join the AK Party during the celebrations.

During a press briefing, he said that although the party is 24 years old, it maintains its dynamic structure and continues to uphold its vision and mission.

Saying that the AK Party is not just a political party but a people’s movement, Acar added: “Perhaps it's worth sharing that, unlike the 24th anniversary, we will continue our journey with the strength we draw from the streets and the support we receive from the nation.”

“For the first time in our 25th year, we will enter a one-year campaign period. The purpose of this campaign, which starts tomorrow, is to share with our nation and remind them of what a party that has been around for over a quarter-century has accomplished over the past 25 years, where it has impacted Türkiye and the millions of works and projects it has developed.”

The AK Party, born from the “Movement of the Virtuous” led by then-Istanbul Mayor Erdoğan, entered politics as Türkiye’s 39th party with his pledge that “from today onwards, nothing will be the same in Türkiye.”

Following its establishment, Erdoğan was unanimously elected party chair at the Aug. 16 Founders’ Council meeting, launching a political journey that would produce four prime ministers, two presidents and a series of election victories.

Just 15 months after its founding, the AK Party contested its first general election on Nov. 3, 2002, without Erdoğan, who was barred from political office. Campaigning under the slogan “On our own, into power” (“Tek başına, iş başına”), the party won 34.28% of the vote, becoming the leading party and forming the 58th government under Abdullah Gül.

A turning point came when amendments to Article 312 of the Turkish Penal Code lifted Erdoğan’s political ban. He entered Parliament on March 8, 2003, through the Siirt by-election. Shortly after, Gül resigned as prime minister, and on March 15, 2003, Erdoğan was tasked by then-President Ahmet Necdet Sezer to form the 59th government, officially taking over as prime minister.

In the 2004 local elections – its first municipal contest – the AK Party secured 41.7% of the vote, winning 1,950 municipalities, including 11 metropolitan cities. The 2007 general election further strengthened its position, with the party receiving 46.58% of the vote. In the 2009 local polls, it once again came out ahead of all competitors.

The party faced one of its most serious challenges in 2008, when the chief prosecutor filed a closure case on March 14, seeking to ban 71 party members, including President Abdullah Gül and Prime Minister Erdoğan, and dissolve the party. The Constitutional Court accepted the indictment on March 31, but on July 30, it voted against closure, as the required qualified majority was not achieved.

The 2010 constitutional referendum, held on the 30th anniversary of the 1980 coup, brought a “yes” vote of 57.88% to amend the 1982 Constitution. This reform period preceded the 2011 general elections, during which the AK Party achieved a record 49.53% of the vote. In the 2014 local elections, the party maintained its lead with 45.60%, winning 818 municipalities, including 18 metropolitan cities.

On Aug. 10, 2014, Erdoğan was elected Türkiye’s 12th president with 52% of the vote, becoming the first president to be chosen directly by the people. Konya Deputy Ahmet Davutoğlu succeeded him as chair, leading the party through the June 7, 2015, general elections and the Nov. 1 snap elections, in which the AK Party regained its parliamentary majority.

Leadership changed again on May 22, 2016, when Binali Yıldırım was elected chair at the 2nd Extraordinary Congress and formed the 65th government. That year, on July 15, Türkiye faced the deadliest coup attempt in its history, staged by the Gülenist Terrorist Group (FETÖ). President Erdoğan’s call for citizens to take to the streets and airports was decisive in stopping the attempt. The solidarity displayed between the AK Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) in its aftermath laid the groundwork for the formation of the People’s Alliance.

On April 16, 2017, Türkiye held a constitutional referendum, initiated by an AK Party proposal signed by 316 deputies and submitted to Parliament on Dec. 10, 2016. Following parliamentary approval, President Erdoğan signed the law on Feb. 10, 2017, and voters went to the polls, approving the changes with 51.41% “yes.” The reform removed the rule that presidents must sever ties with their party, opening the way for Erdoğan’s return. On May 2, 2017, after a 979-day absence, Erdoğan rejoined the AK Party and was reelected chair on May 21 with all valid votes.

The first elections under the new presidential system were held on June 24, 2018, following a call for early elections from MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli. On the same day, voters cast ballots for both the presidency and Parliament. Erdoğan was reelected with 52.38% of the vote, and the AK Party secured 42.28% of the vote in parliamentary elections, marking its 13th consecutive national victory.

At the Aug. 18, 2018, 6th Ordinary Congress, Erdoğan was reelected chairperson with all valid votes. The party amended its bylaws to include electoral alliances and to prevent members from simultaneously holding positions on the Central Executive Board (MYK) and in the Cabinet. Continuing its alliance with the MHP in the subsequent local elections, the AK Party won 44.33% of the vote, remaining the leading party.

The 7th Ordinary Congress process, launched with the theme “Walk the road you believe in,” began in the autumn but was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Once restrictions eased, the process resumed, and on March 24, 2021, Erdoğan was reelected chair with all 1,428 valid votes.

For the 2023 elections, Erdoğan announced on March 10 that the vote would be moved from June 18 to May 14. In the first round of the presidential election, he received 49.52% of the vote, leading to a May 28 runoff, in which he prevailed with 52.18% of the vote. The AK Party won 35.62% of the parliamentary vote, taking 268 seats and retaining its status as Türkiye’s longest-serving ruling party since 1946.

On Oct. 7, 2023, at the 4th Extraordinary Congress, Erdoğan was reelected chair with all 1,399 valid votes. The Central Decision and Executive Board welcomed 49 new members, while 14 of the 18 Central Executive Board members retained their seats.

In the March 31, 2024, local elections, the AK Party won 35.49% of the vote, gaining 24 provincial and 357 district municipalities. After the results, Erdoğan stated that the party would “carefully weigh the messages from the ballot box with reason and conscience” and initiated a process of cadre renewal, replacing several provincial and district heads.

At the 8th Ordinary Congress on Feb. 23, 2025, 39 new members joined the 75-seat Central Decision and Executive Board (MKYK), renewing more than half of the party’s top body. The congress also established three new presidencies for relations with Turkic states, health policies and culture and arts.

From its foundation to its 24th anniversary, the AK Party’s history has been marked by consecutive election victories, constitutional changes, resilience in the face of challenges and the enduring leadership of Erdoğan.