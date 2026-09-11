The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and its ally gained a majority in Istanbul’s Bahçelievler Municipal Council after three councilors from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) joined the AK Party on Thursday, marking the latest defections from the opposition.

CHP councilors Cem Şafak, Barış Ural and Levent Arısüt formally joined the AK Party during a membership ceremony organized by the party’s Bahçelievler district branch.

The defections reduced the CHP’s representation in the municipal council from 25 to 22 seats, while the People’s Alliance, led by the AK Party, increased its number of seats from 20 to 23, giving the alliance a majority in the council.

Parliament’s Justice Commission Chair and AK Party Istanbul lawmaker Cüneyt Yüksel, AK Party Istanbul provincial chair Abdullah Özdemir and Bahçelievler Mayor Hakan Bahadır attended the ceremony, where the three councilors were presented with AK Party badges.

Yüksel described the defections as part of a broader political shift, saying Türkiye needed greater dialogue and a wider common ground as it entered a new period.

“Our politics is not about exclusion. Our politics is about growth. Our politics is about building Türkiye’s common future,” Yüksel said, welcoming the new members.

AK Party Istanbul provincial chair Abdullah Özdemir also highlighted the ruling party’s record in infrastructure and public services, saying Türkiye had undergone significant development under the party’s leadership over the past 24 years.

Özdemir said Istanbul had added 85.2 kilometers (53 miles) of metro lines since 2019, compared with a total rail network of 44 kilometers (27 miles) in 2004. He also pointed to investments in highways, schools, cultural centers, youth facilities and hospitals.

“We have accomplished a great deal,” Özdemir said. “God willing, we will further expand these services.”

He also cited the physical therapy and rehabilitation hospital opened in Istanbul’s Bahçelievler district last year as an example of the government’s investments.

Turning to the government’s “Terror-Free Türkiye” initiative, Özdemir noted the country had made significant progress in eliminating terrorism-related security threats.

“We have reached a point where not even the slightest terrorist threat remains within our country’s borders,” he said, recalling periods when families feared for relatives serving in areas affected by terrorism.

Özdemir also pointed to developments in neighboring Syria, crediting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with playing a key role in efforts to ensure the country’s unity and territorial integrity.

“This march will continue without slowing down,” he said.

The development came as four mayors from opposition parties separately joined the AK Party on the same day.

President Erdoğan presented party badges to the mayors during a meeting of the party’s Central Decision and Management Board (MKYK).

Foça Mayor Saniye Fıçı, Akkışla Mayor Mustafa Dursun and Felahiye Mayor Şeref Güleser joined the AK Party after resigning from the CHP. Sungu Mayor Burhan Sayılgan, from the central district of eastern Muş province, joined after leaving the New Welfare Party (YRP).

The latest defections come amid changes in the balance of power in several opposition-held municipal councils.

AK Party councilor Dündar Ziya Gültekin was recently elected acting mayor of Istanbul’s Üsküdar district, while AK Party councilor Asuman Şen was elected acting mayor of Menderes in western Izmir province.

The developments have strengthened the AK Party’s position in several local councils following the 2024 local elections, when the CHP made significant gains in municipalities across Türkiye, including Istanbul.