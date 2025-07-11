The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) is set to hold its 32nd consultation and evaluation meeting beginning Saturday in Ankara, where top party officials, lawmakers and leaders will gather to assess Türkiye's current trajectory and define the party's road map for the upcoming term.

AK Party Secretary-General Eyyüp Kadir Inan and Deputy Chairperson Faruk Acar held a press conference Friday at the hotel where the camp will be held, emphasizing the strategic importance of the annual meeting. Inan noted that the three-day event will open with a keynote address by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Inan said the camp will not only shape the party’s new-term road map but also signal its strategic vision to both Türkiye and the international community.

Deputy Chair Faruk Acar revealed that the camp has been organized with a fresh approach this year, including a carefully chosen theme designed to reflect the party’s current vision and Erdoğan’s leadership.

“The environment here reflects the spirit of the AK Party and our president’s leadership,” said Acar. “Even the slogans on the pillars around you are not random, they echo the AK Party’s legacy. This year, we’ve embraced a new theme: ‘Leadership that transcends borders with the power of the nation.’ It symbolizes how Erdoğan’s leadership is now recognized across the globe.”

Acar also announced that the party is preparing a documentary to mark the AK Party’s 24th anniversary next month, adding that they are focused on carrying the movement’s traditions into the future while incorporating the vision of modern Türkiye.

Erdoğan address

When asked about the content of Erdoğan’s anticipated speech, Acar noted that it will offer a comprehensive overview of the government’s efforts toward achieving a terror-free Türkiye.

“For several days, our party spokesperson has shared developments about the disarmament process related to terrorism. Tomorrow, Erdoğan will deliver a historic evaluation of this process, outlining what’s been accomplished and what steps lie ahead,” Acar said.

He emphasized that the president’s address will also include perspectives on national unity, security and regional leadership, reinforcing Türkiye’s broader strategy in combating terrorism.

As part of the weekend’s agenda, the AK Party aims to promote greater synergy among members, reinforce the tradition of consultation, and set the tone for future policy directions. Acar said continuous updates will be shared throughout the event to inform the public and the party's base.

“We are building a foundation where collective wisdom and shared vision will shape the future,” Acar concluded.