Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) will launch a tree planting and assistance campaign following the deadly fires that swept through several locations across the country, the party’s deputy chairperson responsible for party organizations Erkan Kandemir said Monday.

Referring to forests and nature as the most important heritage to be passed on to the next generations, Kandemir said the AK Party is extremely saddened by the fires and will do whatever is necessary to minimize the damage. He noted that around 20 AK Party lawmakers have been visiting areas damaged by fire to listen to the needs of the people affected by the disaster.

The ruling party also wants to support reforestation efforts, according to Kandemir, who said that all party organizations across Turkey will mobilize to plant 300 million trees by the year 2023. The party had planted a million saplings last year to mark one million new members, according to Kandemir.

He noted that the party, as a civilian movement, will also contribute to efforts to provide assistance to disaster victims.

At least eight people have been killed after wildfires swept across 129 locations in 35 provinces since last week. Authorities noted that 122 out of 129 fires have been contained, but the fires in Manavgat and Marmaris are still raging.