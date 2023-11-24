At a session of Parliament marking International Children's Day on Nov. 20 and the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Nov. 25, Müşerref Pervin Tuba Durgut, an Istanbul deputy of the governing Justice and Development Party (AK Party) delivered a compelling speech that shed light on the human rights violations and tragic circumstances in Gaza. Her words resonated deeply with both the Members of Parliament and the audience in attendance, raising awareness of the plight faced by women and children.

Durgut, who also held a news conference on this pressing issue, began her speech by invoking the poignant lyrics of a Palestinian song: "Isn't this cruelty enough, O world? We were defenseless people, what were we guilty of?" She effectively conveyed the dire humanitarian crisis and the immense suffering caused by the ongoing conflicts and bombardments in Gaza, while also criticizing the international community for its silence.

Throughout her address, she shared heart-wrenching stories of children who tragically lost their lives due to Israeli bombardment, urging the international community and the United Nations to intervene urgently. "Each child in Gaza had a name, a life, hopes and dreams," stated Durgut, emphasizing that the situation extends beyond mere statistics.

Durgut brought attention to the widespread human rights violations in Gaza, providing concrete figures to depict the extent of the destruction and loss resulting from the escalating bombardments since Oct. 7. "Every day, 400 children lose their lives in Gaza. These innocent children are deprived of education, and in many schools, students who would have returned even after the war will never come back," she lamented.

The lawmaker’s impassioned address serves as a call to raise awareness about the tragedy unfolding in Gaza and to draw the attention of the international community to this deeply affected region.