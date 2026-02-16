Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Deputy Chair Kürşad Zorlu said Türkiye aims to unite the diaspora strength of the Turkic world, highlighting growing cooperation among Turkic states in recent years at the 4th European Turkish Media Summit held in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

The event, organized by the Association of European Turkish Media and Journalists (ATGB), brought together journalists from across Europe, along with politicians and representatives of various civil society organizations.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) reporters after his address, Zorlu noted that ties among Turkic countries have continued to strengthen and expand, particularly within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). He said a key pillar of that progress is bringing together diaspora communities across different countries.

Stating that nearly 20 million Turks live outside Türkiye, Zorlu underlined the importance of media outlets and civil society groups in reinforcing diaspora engagement and coordination.

Referring to global instability and shifting alliances, Zorlu said recent geopolitical fractures and developments in various regions have directly affected Türkiye. He said the country has reached a position where it can take independent decisions, strengthen its national defense industry and respond to crises in its region.

“In response to challenges in our immediate region, Türkiye has become a country that not only acts at home but also takes and follows through on steps in different geographies against crises and chaotic processes. From Africa to the Black Sea, the South Caucasus, the Middle East and Asia, Türkiye has become a trusted mediator whose word and commitment are relied upon in efforts to ease ongoing conflicts,” he said.

Announcing a new initiative, Zorlu said a civil society workshop focused on the Turkic world, first held last year, would be expanded into a large symposium this year. He also unveiled plans for a digital “Turkic World Civil Society Support System,” aimed at bringing together civil society organizations across the Turkic world under a single network linked to Turkish institutions.

Through the platform, he said, organizations will be able to coordinate more effectively and strengthen cooperation across borders.

Touching on Türkiye’s relations with the European Union, it was stated that Ankara views ties with the bloc as strategic and intends to continue on that path.

“We view relations with the European Union as strategically important and we want to continue on this path. However, we also want our friends in Europe to clearly understand this: Türkiye, with its growing strength, expanding population, dynamic structure and rising areas of cooperation with the Turkic states I mentioned, has now become a new and significant center of momentum for the EU as well,” he stressed.

At the end of the program, Zorlu was presented with the “Service to the Turkic World Award.”