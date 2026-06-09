Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Deputy Chairperson Kürşad Zorlu said Tuesday that the Turkish people remain closely connected to their compatriots in North Macedonia, emphasizing Ankara’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and supporting Turkish communities in the Balkans.

Speaking during a visit to the village of Dolno Količani near Skopje, Zorlu conveyed greetings from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and highlighted the deep historical and cultural bonds between Türkiye and North Macedonia.

“Under the leadership of our president, the hearts of 86 million citizens are always here with you. Never forget that,” Zorlu told members of the local Turkish community.

The senior AK Party official expressed confidence that relations between Türkiye and North Macedonia would continue to deepen in the coming years through expanded cooperation and stronger people-to-people ties.

Earlier in the day, Zorlu began his visit with a meeting at the Turkish Embassy in Skopje, where he was received by Ambassador Fatih Ulusoy. He also held talks with rectors of universities in North Macedonia and met with Zülfikar Zeynula, leader of the Turkish Democratic Party (TDP).

Zorlu said Türkiye closely follows developments in North Macedonia and shares the excitement of its people whenever news emerges from the country.

“If you feel excited when you hear a Turkish word or watch a television channel from Türkiye, believe me, we feel the same when we hear news from Macedonia, from the descendants of the Ottoman legacy in the Balkans,” he said.

Accompanying Zorlu during the visit were Ahmet Kılıç, head of the Türkiye-North Macedonia Parliamentary Friendship Group and AK Party lawmaker from Bursa, along with AK Party Central Decision and Executive Board members Ahmet Bilal Kıymaz and Mehmet Ali Kurt, and Deputy Head of Relations with Turkic States Temel Akyürek.