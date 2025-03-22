Assailants on motorcycles opened fire on the Iraqi Consulate General in Istanbul late Friday, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli confirmed, condemning the incident.

"This evening, individuals on motorcycles opened fire on Iraq's Consulate General in Istanbul. No casualties or material losses were recorded," Keçeli said.

The Iraqi foreign ministry said gunmen riding a motorbike fired eight shots at the facade of the consulate.

Keçeli stressed that security forces launched a thorough investigation to identify the perpetrators and ensure they are brought to justice.

Keçeli assured that Türkiye remains in close coordination with Iraqi officials and has taken necessary measures to protect Iraq's diplomatic missions in Ankara, Istanbul and Gaziantep.

"We extend our best wishes to our Iraqi brothers," he added.

The attack took place in the Şişli district, where two armed individuals on a motorcycle opened fire with long-barreled weapons at the consulate building in the Esentepe neighborhood.

Iraq's foreign ministry said the gunmen used AK-47 assault rifles before fleeing.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

Police teams were dispatched to the area, securing the premises with a protective cordon while launching an investigation. Authorities continue efforts to locate and apprehend the suspects.

"Iraq appreciates the swift response of the Turkish authorities and the security measures they have taken, emphasizing the importance of strengthening the necessary measures to protect diplomatic missions in accordance with international agreements," the Iraqi foreign ministry added in a statement.