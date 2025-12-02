Türkiye’s Directorate General for Maritime Affairs announced on Tuesday that a tanker sailing from Russia to Georgia was attacked some 80 miles (128.75 kilometers) from the Turkish coast. It is the latest instance of spillover of the Russia-Ukraine conflict to the Black Sea, where Türkiye shares about a 1,700-kilometer border. Last week, two oil tankers were attacked off Türkiye’s Black Sea coast. Ukraine has acknowledged that it carried out the attacks, reportedly on Russian tankers.

The directorate said the MIDVOLGA-2 tanker carrying sunflower oil reported the attack to Turkish authorities, though the source of the attack is not known at this time. Unconfirmed reports say the ship was Russian-flagged. “The ship did not issue a distress signal and all its 13 personnel were not affected. It is currently heading to Sinop,” the statement by the directorate on social media said. Sinop is Türkiye’s northernmost Black Sea province. Turkish broadcaster NTV said the attack involved a kamikaze drone.

Referring to attacks on two commercial tankers in the Black Sea, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday that the Ukraine war appears to have reached a level that clearly threatens navigation safety in the Black Sea.

Targeting of merchant ships in Türkiye's Exclusive Economic Zone "signals a worrying escalation," the Turkish president stressed in remarks after a Cabinet meeting in Ankara.

Ankara cannot excuse attacks on its Exclusive Economic Zone, "which threaten navigation, life and environmental safety," he said.

Erdoğan said Türkiye is closely following the latest diplomatic efforts to end the war and consistently emphasizes that it stands ready to contribute whenever necessary.

Asked about the latest attack, a Turkish official told Reuters, "The necessary messages were conveyed to the relevant parties, including Ukrainian authorities," but he did not elaborate further.

Türkiye, a NATO member, has maintained cordial ties with both Kyiv and Moscow throughout the war. It has provided military support to Ukraine but refused to join the Western sanctions regime on Moscow.

It has previously hosted three rounds of peace talks between the warring sides in Istanbul and repeatedly offered to host a leaders' meeting, saying an end to the war must be achieved now.

Commenting on attacks, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the U.N. Secretary-General, told reporters at a news briefing on Monday that "attacks against civilians, civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, are prohibited under international law wherever they occur." "We all urge de-escalation and reiterate our position, which is consistent, to say the least, in support of an immediate, full and unconditional cease-fire that could pave the way toward a just, lasting, comprehensive peace in Ukraine in line with the Charter, international law and relevant U.N. resolutions," he stated.