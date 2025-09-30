The number of detainees in the widening bribery and corruption investigation into the Republican People's Party-run (CHP) Antalya Metropolitan Municipality has risen to 20, authorities said Tuesday.

Police detained 16 suspects in morning operations across the Mediterranean province and later apprehended four more. Warrants had been issued for 22 individuals in total, leaving two still at large, according to the Antalya Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Among those in custody are Deputy Secretary General M.G., prominent business figures, and executives linked to Antalyaspor Excavation. Police searched the company’s facilities and seized records and safes, while also conducting raids at the Antalyaspor Club building.

The high-profile investigation has already ensnared Mayor Muhittin Böcek, a prominent figure from the CHP. Böcek was arrested in July on allegations of accepting a TL 195 million ($4.7 million) bribe with his son, reportedly laundered through jewelry stores and currency exchanges. The Interior Ministry later suspended him from duty.

The case has widened to include Böcek’s family members and former associates. His former daughter-in-law was arrested in July on charges of money laundering, while his son was taken into custody upon returning from Vienna in August. Several municipal executives and businessmen have also been arrested or placed under judicial control as the probe expanded.

Officials say the investigation is uncovering a web of alleged corruption in municipal tenders and excavation contracts, with progress payments tied to kickbacks. Assets linked to suspects have been seized as authorities pursue the money trail.

The Antalya Metropolitan Municipality, Türkiye’s fifth-largest city administration, has faced heightened scrutiny since the arrests. Party insiders note the developments have sparked debate over accountability in local governance, particularly in major municipalities run by the opposition.

The investigation continues, with prosecutors signaling that additional suspects and financial networks may soon come under review.