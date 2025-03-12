The fourth edition of Antalya Diplomacy Forum is set to be held between April 11 and April 13, bringing together heads of state, government, ministers and executives of international organizations from more than 100 countries.

The event in the eponymous Mediterranean Turkish city is a showcase of Türkiye’s rising profile in international affairs through its multi-faceted diplomacy.

This year’s theme “Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World” reflects the pressing need for diplomacy to reassert itself as a stabilizing force, amid rising global divisions, organizers said.

“Growing geopolitical rifts, deepening global inequalities, the surge in violence targeting civilians, intolerance toward divergent views, uncertainties driven by technological disruptions and the multidimensional impact of the climate crisis have all shaken common sense of justice and eroded trust in international institutions. The inability of the current international system to find solutions to these contemporary challenges has further strained the already struggling cooperation efforts. In an era of heightened instability and unpredictability, marked by complex challenges and multiple crises, the Antalya Diplomacy Forum aims to evaluate the systemic problems of the multilateral order and foster dialogue on reclaiming diplomacy in a rapidly evolving international environment,” a statement on forum’s website says.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum will gather global leaders, policymakers, academics, business experts and representatives of media and civil society to explore how diplomacy can turn the tide and navigate us through a fragmented world to find a common ground for collective action. It aims to inspire dialogue to redefine the role and core principles of diplomacy in an increasingly polarized atmosphere. By discussing the root causes of various problems, the forum will encourage policymakers to reconsider how diplomacy can manage these turbulent times, with a focus on innovative tools for conflict resolution, mediation strategies and regional cooperation mechanisms. To help create a more effective and cohesive international system, the forum will look for new solutions to address the failures of global governance, by examining the dysfunction and lack of trust in international organizations. The role of nongovernmental stakeholders complementing traditional diplomatic efforts will also be elaborated to discover how diplomacy can become more inclusive, adaptable and resilient.

It will provide a forward-thinking platform for participants from all around the world to work on joint strategies to make diplomacy the driving force for peace and cooperation.