Mustafa Gökhan Böcek, son of Antalya Mayor Muhittin Böcek, was detained on Tuesday at Antalya Airport as part of a wide-ranging bribery investigation targeting the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality.

Böcek, who had returned from Vienna, was taken into custody by the Anti-Smuggling and Organized Crime Branch of the Antalya Police Department following a probe led by the Antalya Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation previously led to the detention of Mayor Böcek and his former daughter-in-law, Z.K., on July 5. Böcek was subsequently arrested, while Z.K. was released under probation and a travel ban.

Following the probe, the Interior Ministry suspended Böcek from his mayoral duties. Other municipal officials, including Deputy Secretary-General Serkan Temuçin and Urban Aesthetics Department Director Tuncay Kaya, were also detained on charges of extortion, while an IT support worker was placed under house arrest.

Additional family members have been implicated.

Böcek’s daughter-in-law, Zuhal Böcek, was detained at the airport on July 27 for allegedly laundering criminal assets and was later arrested by the courthouse.

Several other suspects were detained and released or placed under probation after questioning.

Authorities say the bribery network involved alleged kickbacks totaling TL 195 million ($6 million) from contractors who had won municipal tenders.

According to prosecutors, the funds were funneled through a currency exchange bureau, converted into gold and used to purchase luxury vehicles. Investigators have appointed trustees to one currency exchange bureau and two jewelers linked to the transfers.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry announced the temporary suspension of Beyoğlu Mayor Inan Güney, who was arrested by Istanbul’s 3rd Criminal Court of Peace on allegations of membership in a criminal organization and fraud affecting public institutions.

The arrests and ongoing probe highlight growing scrutiny of municipal corruption cases in opposition-led administrations across Türkiye.