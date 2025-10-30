Protests against Turkish citizens in Montenegro’s capital, Podgorica, continued on Tuesday for a third night in a row after a criminal incident took place in the city.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the Montenegrin government building.

Slogans such as “Turks out” were cried out by the mob during the rallies.

Montenegrin media reported allegations of a knife attack involving Turkish citizens in the city of Podgorica. Following this, Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajic announced that the visa-free travel arrangement for Turkish citizens has been temporarily suspended.

Mobs were also heard chanting "Ibro, out," targeting Ervin Ibrahimovic, the Bosniak Foreign Minister in the Montenegrin government.

Police also took high security measures in the city center and the Turkish Embassy beside the tiny state's government building.

In a statement released by the police, it was announced that 11 masked people who wanted to join the protest in front of the government building with torches and drugs were detained, and nine of them were minors.

After several Turkish businesses were attacked in recent days, many shops shut down due to security concerns.