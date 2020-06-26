The Arab Scholars Union of the Maghrib on Friday condemned the recent aggressive statements of Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi toward Libya, calling on the leader not to intervene in neighboring countries' domestic affairs.

"We strongly condemn the Egyptian president's remarks on the possibility of launching a military operation in Libya on the basis of defending the national security of his country. We warn el-Sissi of the possible consequences of his statements, which also go against religious norms, and call on him not to intervene in neighboring countries' domestic matters," the union said in a written statement.

The statement also highlighted that in light of his remarks, el-Sissi will now be held responsible for all the consequences of putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar's actions in the war-torn country.

The union further called on Libyans to make a joint stance against foreign interventions, while calling on other Maghrib countries to support the Libyan government and make efforts to stop the bloodshed in Libya.

El-Sissi warned last week that any attack on Sirte or the Jufra air base by Turkish-backed forces loyal to the U.N.-supported Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli would amount to crossing a "red line."

He said Egypt could intervene militarily to protect its western border with the oil-rich country and to bringing stability – including establishing conditions for a cease-fire.

The Tripoli-based government said it considered el-Sissi's comments a "declaration of war," while illegitimate forces in the east welcomed his support.