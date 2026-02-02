Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and several international and religious bodies have welcomed the comprehensive cease-fire agreement reached between the Syrian government and the terrorist PKK's Syrian offshoot, the YPG, expressing hope that it will mark a decisive step toward restoring Syria’s unity, security and stability.

In a statement published on its official website on Saturday, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that Egypt welcomes the announcement of the cease-fire agreement and the accompanying understandings regarding the launch of an integration process. Cairo expressed hope that the agreement would pave the way for a comprehensive political process encompassing all Syrian components without exclusion, thereby reinforcing the unity of the Syrian state and enhancing its security and stability.

Qatar welcomes cease-fire, supports Syria’s unity

Qatar also welcomed the agreement, stressing that lasting peace and prosperity in Syria require the state’s exclusive control over weapons through a unified national army representing all Syrian communities. In a statement posted on X, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Doha’s full support for Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, as well as the aspirations of the Syrian people for stability, development and prosperity. The ministry further highlighted the role played by the United States in facilitating the agreement.

Kuwait reaffirms support for Syria’s territorial integrity

Similarly, Kuwait expressed its support for the agreement, reiterating its firm backing of Syria’s sovereignty and the unity and integrity of its territory. In a statement issued on Saturday, Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscored the country’s full support for all efforts undertaken by the Syrian government to safeguard Syria’s territorial integrity and national unity.

Jordan also welcomed the agreement, describing it as an important step toward strengthening Syria’s unity, security, and stability. In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Foreign Ministry spokesperson Fouad al-Majali reaffirmed Amman’s consistent support for the Syrian government’s efforts to preserve Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity while ensuring the safety of its citizens. He stressed the importance of implementing the agreement in a manner that serves the interests of Syria and its people and supports the country’s path toward recovery and reconstruction. Al-Majali further commended the role of the United States and the efforts of its special envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, in reaching the agreement.

Muslim World League: Agreement supports security, stability

The Muslim World League (MWL) likewise welcomed the agreement, praising initiatives that support Syria’s path toward security, stability, and prosperity. In a statement issued on Friday, the MWL Secretariat said that its secretary-general, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim al-Issa, reaffirmed the league’s support for the Syrian government’s efforts to protect the Syrian people and preserve the country’s unity and sovereignty. Al-Issa also commended the roles played by Saudi Arabia and the U.S., as well as the positive response of both the Syrian government and the YPG to these mediation efforts.

Saudi Arabia welcomes YPG integration agreement as step toward peace

Saudi Arabia itself praised the cease-fire agreement, which includes the integration of the institutions of the "autonomous administration" into those of the Syrian state. In a statement released on Friday, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed hope that the comprehensive agreement would contribute to advancing Syria’s path toward peace, security, and stability, in a manner that fulfills the aspirations of the Syrian people and strengthens national unity. The kingdom reaffirmed its full support for the Syrian government’s efforts to preserve the country’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, while also commending the responsiveness of both the Syrian government and the YPG to Saudi mediation efforts, as well as the role played by the United States in consolidating de-escalation and facilitating the agreement.

The Syrian government on Friday announced a new agreement with the PKK/YPG terrorist group to stabilize a cease-fire that ended weeks of clashes and to lay out the steps toward integration between the two sides, Syrian state television reported.

Under the terms of the deal, Syrian security forces are expected to enter the centers of the cities of Hassakah and Qamishli, while the state will assume control over all civil and governmental institutions, in addition to border crossings and entry points. Observers hope that the agreement will contribute to de-escalation, strengthen national unity and lay the groundwork for a broader political settlement leading to lasting stability in Syria.