Armenian residents leaving the Kalbajar region in Nagorno-Karabakh following a peace deal with Azerbaijan are burning down homes and forestland as they leave the area, reports said Friday.

According to footage published on Russian media outlets, Armenian residents living in different parts of Kalbajar take the doors, windows and other parts of homes down and set them on fire as they leave, before Azerbaijani residents who were displaced 27 years ago return to their homes.

Located in northwestern Nagorno-Karabakh to the west of Azerbaijan, Kalbajar region had been occupied by Armenian forces since 1993.

Some 60,000 Azerbaijanis had to leave their homes in 128 villages and took refuge in other parts of Azerbaijan. There was no Armenians in the area before the occupation, according to records.

Armenia had then brought its own citizens after the Azerbaijanis left.

But its residents are forced to leave until Nov.15 after Yerevan and Baku signed a Russian-brokered peace deal.

Aliyev hailed the deal as a victory for his country and a defeat for Armenia, saying Baku's military success enabled it to gain the upper hand to end the three-decade occupation.

Relations between the ex-Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

New clashes erupted Sept. 27, and the Armenian army continued its attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces for 44 days, violating three humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

On the front line, Baku liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from Armenian occupation.