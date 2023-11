The Bashar Assad regime has extended permission for the United Nations to deliver aid to opposition-held areas in the northwest of the country via two Turkish border crossings for another three months, the United Nations said Monday.

After an earthquake killed more than 50,000 people in Türkiye and Syria in February, Damascus initially allowed the U.N. to dispatch aid through the Turkish crossings for three months. That has now been extended for a third time until Feb. 13.

"The U.N. cross-border operation remains a lifeline to people in northwest Syria. Each month, the U.N. and partners reach an average of 2.5 million people with critical assistance and protection services," the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a statement.

Syria's mission to the United Nations in New York confirmed the extension of the U.N. use of the Bab al-Salam and Al Ra'ee crossings.

The U.N. had also been using the Bab al-Hawa crossing from Türkiye to deliver aid to millions in northwest Syria since 2014 with authorization from the U.N. Security Council. But that expired in mid-July after the 15-member body could not reach an agreement to extend it.

Just days later, the Syrian regime said the U.N. could continue using the Bab al-Hawa crossing for another six months.

The U.N. said that so far this year more than 4,200 trucks carrying U.N. aid have used the Bab al-Hawa, Bab al-Salam and al-Ra'ee border crossings.

Especially the Idlib province is relying on continued humanitarian aid. Many people in Idlib have been forced from their homes during Syria’s ongoing civil war, killing nearly half a million people and displacing half the country’s prewar population of 23 million. Hundreds of thousands of people in Idlib live in tent settlements and have relied on aid that comes through the border crossing.