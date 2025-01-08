The Center for Countering Disinformation has disproven over 2,000 fake news and propaganda articles about Türkiye so far, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun announced Wednesday.

Speaking at a communication consultation workshop in the capital Ankara, Altun said his office concluded some 4.5 million applications submitted to its Public Compliance System (CIMER) in 2024.

“We will continue institutionalizing the fight against disinformation, one of our critical fields,” he said.

“I wish systematic disinformation activities were not poisoning our media and communicational climate so we would not have to put up such a fight,” he added.

Altun also lamented that the line between the “real illusion” and “lie with truth” has blurred.

“The current global media order is the primary element that deepens the aforementioned truth crisis,” Altun told reporters.

He pointed out the “genocide” in the Gaza Strip where he said Israel has massacred journalists, innocent Palestinian children, women and people.

“This media order is trying to make the Israeli government look innocent on purpose. This is a deliberate immorality,” Altun stressed.

“This is a system that sides with not the righteous but the powerful and we are witnessing many crises in the face of which the international community is helpless,” he added.

The revolution in Syria, the Russia-Ukraine war and the Palestinian genocide have exposed the ineffectuality of international institutions, Altun argued.

Ankara denounces Israel’s relentless offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed at least 45,800 Palestinians since Oct. 7, 2023. Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its deadly war on the enclave. Türkiye has applied to join the case and submitted a swathe of evidence to the court. It also cut off trade with Israel and seeks to rally U.N. action for an international arms embargo on Israel.

“In this period, we have worked hard to document Israel’s disinformation while spreading the voice of Palestinian people to the world,” Altun said.