The mayor of western Aydın province, Özlem Çerçioğlu, on Thursday announced she has left the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) amid growing disagreements.

“As the mayor of Aydın Metropolitan Municipality, my three mayors and I have repeatedly sought solutions to the problems we face within the Republican People's Party from the party's authorities, but unfortunately, we have not been able to make progress,” Çerçioğlu wrote on social media.

She accused the CHP of “antidemocratic implementation” and said that she could not move on a common path with the party anymore.

“As a result, I am resigning from my party membership because I no longer have the opportunity to engage in politics with the Republican People's Party and because I believe it is necessary.”