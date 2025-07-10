Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a bilateral meeting in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday as part of the ongoing peace process between the South Caucasus neighbors.

The South Caucasus countries have fought a series of wars since the late 1980s when Karabakh, a region recognized as part of Azerbaijan, broke away from Azerbaijan with support from Armenia.

In a major breakthrough, the countries said in March they had finalized a draft peace deal. But the timeline for signing it remains uncertain and cease-fire violations along their closed and heavily militarized border surged soon after the draft deal was announced. There have been no reported violations recently.

The meeting in Abu Dhabi was the two leaders' first formal encounter since they agreed on the draft text of the peace agreement in March.

Pashinyan, in a rare bilateral visit to Türkiye last month, met President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who said he would support Yerevan's peace efforts with Baku. The United States has also recently signaled its hopes for a deal.

Peace talks began after Azerbaijan recaptured Karabakh in September 2023.

Azerbaijan has said it wants Armenia to change its constitution, which it says makes implicit claims to its territory.

Yerevan denies this, but Pashinyan has repeatedly stressed, most recently this week, that the South Caucasus country's founding charter needs to be updated.

Azerbaijan also asked for a transport corridor through Armenia, linking the bulk of its territory to Nakhchivan, an Azerbaijani enclave that borders Baku's ally, Türkiye.

Pashinyan and Aliyev last met in May on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Tirana. They discussed the peace process, but their meeting – a chat around a coffee table – was informal.