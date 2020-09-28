Azerbaijan declared a partial military mobilization on Monday following clashes with Armenian forces over the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The country's President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on mobilization on the second day of clashes.

The parliament had announced military mobilization and declared a state of war in several regions as the parliament introduced martial law on Sunday.

Tensions rose in the southern Caucasus between neighboring Armenia and Azerbaijan on Sunday morning over clashes in which Yerevan said Azerbaijani forces shelled the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, and Baku accused Armenian forces of shelling Azerbaijani military and civilian positions.

The two former Soviet countries have long been in conflict over the Azerbaijani territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is under illegal Armenian occupation, and border clashes in the region have intensified in recent months.

Ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh declared so-called independence during a conflict that broke out as the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

Though a cease-fire was agreed in 1994, Azerbaijan and Armenia frequently accuse each other of attacks around Nagorno-Karabakh and along the separate Azerbaijani-Armenian frontier.