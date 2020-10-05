The Azerbaijani army on Monday gained control of three more villages in Jabrayil district in Nagorno-Karabakh and some strategic hills in its offensive to retake territories occupied by Armenia.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Monday, "Today, the Azerbaijani army saved from occupation of the villages of Şıhali Ağalı, Sarıcali and Mezre in Jabrayil district and several strategic hills in various directions."

"The successful operation of our heroic army continues. Karabakh is Azerbaijan," he wrote on Twitter.

The Azerbaijani army on Sunday liberated the city center of Jabrayil and nine other villages from Armenian occupation.

Clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces have intensified as Armenian aggression continues.

Border clashes first broke out on Sept. 27 when Armenian forces targeted Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions, leading to casualties.

Azerbaijan's parliament declared a state of war in some of its cities and regions following Armenia's border violations and attacks in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

Relations between the two former Soviet nations have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

Four United Nations Security Council and two U.N. General Assembly resolutions, as well as many international organizations, demand the withdrawal of the occupying forces.