Azerbaijan on Sunday said that Armenian separatist forces are violating a ceasefire over the illegally occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region just hours after it was due to have taken effect at midnight.

"Armenian forces grossly violated another agreement," the defense ministry in Baku said in a statement, adding that they fired artillery and mortars in various directions and of launching early morning attacks along the frontline.

On Oct. 10, Baku and Yerevan agreed on a cease-fire starting midday to allow an exchange of prisoners and the recovery of bodies in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Before 24 hours passed over the agreement, the Armenian Army carried out a missile attack on Ganja, killing 10 and injuring 35 others.

On Oct. 15, it also targeted civilians visiting a cemetery in the western city of Terter. Four people were killed and four others were injured in the attack.

Earlier Saturday, at least 13 civilians were killed, including four women and three minors, while nearly 50 others were injured when Armenian missiles once again struck Ganja.

The attack on the city came only six days after a missile struck another residential part of the city of more than 300,000 people, killing 10 civilians and leaving many on edge.

Azerbaijan's civilian populated areas have come under intense attacks from Armenia since clashes broke out between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in late September over Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

Around 20% of Azerbaijan's territory has remained under illegal Armenian occupation for nearly three decades. Multiple U.N. resolutions, as well as many international organizations, have demanded the withdrawal of the Armenian occupying forces.