Azerbaijan's army on Sunday destroyed a military convoy belonging to the Armenian army in an operation it started to save its territories from occupation.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said the movement of the Armenian army convoy in the direction of Khojavend was detected.

The Armenian army convoy was hit both with airstrikes and cannon balls and some of the vehicles were destroyed, while the Armenian military personnel neutralized, the ministry added.

A video footage of the attack was also shared with the public via the ministry's Twitter account.

The defense ministry on Monday also stated that Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of Azerbaijan Army units and its human settlements in different directions of the front with various weapons, including artillery and missiles.

"Defending enemy units were forced to retreat, losing personnel and military vehicles in some directions of the front. The enemy's weapons, ammunition and food supplies are running out. There is a lack of spare parts for auto and other military vehicles. During the day, a large number of enemy forces, 4 - BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, 10 - different types of howitzers, 3 - trucks loaded with ammunition and 5 - other auto vehicles were destroyed and wrecked in different directions of the front," it added in a series of Twitter messages.

It was also stated that starting from 06.00 on November 2, the Armenian armed forces have been shelling the villages of Aghdam and Aghjabedi regions.

Since clashes erupted Sept. 27, Armenia has repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani civilians and forces, violating three humanitarian cease-fires since Oct. 10 in the process.

To date, at least 91 civilians, including 11 children and 27 women, have been killed by Armenian attacks, according to Azerbaijan's Chief Prosecutor's Office.

About 400 people, including at least 14 infants, 36 children and 101 women, have also been injured in the attacks.

At least 2,442 homes, 92 apartment buildings and 428 public buildings have been damaged and become unusable, the authority also said.

More than 1,200 people from both sides have been reported killed in the fighting, but the death toll is believed to be substantially higher.

Yerevan and Baku once again accused each other of bombing residential areas on Saturday, in defiance of a pact to avoid the deliberate targeting of civilians in and around the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Shelling was reported by both sides within hours of the latest agreement to defuse the conflict was reached. A meeting in Geneva included the two countries' foreign ministers and envoys from France, Russia and the United States, which are the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Minsk Group, which was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict but to no avail.

Baku and Yerevan's top diplomats agreed on Friday not to target civilian populations or non-military objects, according to a statement from the Minsk Group after it had mediated hours of discussions.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military took control of Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

About 20% of Azerbaijan's territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh and the seven regions, has been under illegal Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

World powers, including Russia, France and the U.S., have called for a sustainable cease-fire. Turkey, meanwhile, has supported Baku's right to self-defense and demanded the withdrawal of Armenia's occupying forces.