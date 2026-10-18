President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will be quite occupied this week with a busy schedule, including meetings with his Justice and Development Party (AK Party), an address at Parliament, and a rare visit by Canadian premier Mark Carney.

Erdoğan will convene the AK Party’s Central Decision and Executive Board (MKYK) on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he will address lawmakers at the party’s parliamentary group meeting at Parliament, for the first time in 119 days after a long summer recess. On Thursday, he will receive Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The MKYK meeting is expected to focus on current developments, particularly the investment fund crisis and the Terror-Free Türkiye initiative. Discussions with senior party officials are also expected to cover major domestic issues alongside the political agenda.

His speech at the AK Party parliamentary group meeting is expected to deliver key messages on domestic and foreign policy developments, as well as touch on the Terror-Free Türkiye initiative and other current political issues.

Another key item on Erdoğan’s weekly agenda will be his meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, scheduled for Thursday. The meeting is considered important for bilateral relations. Carney’s visit also stands out as the first bilateral visit to Türkiye by a Canadian prime minister.