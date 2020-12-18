A 17-year-old girl has complained about being sexually harassed by a main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) district chairperson in Turkey’s Bursa province, reports said Friday.

The incident took place in the Orhangazi district in Bursa, Ihlas News Agency (IHA) reported.

The 17-year-old girl, identified with the initials S.G., who had been working as a volunteer in the party’s district office, claimed that the district chairperson, identified with the initials M.A., sexually harassed her through a series of messages.

“Do not call me older brother. I like you,” M.A. allegedly messaged the girl as he sent her a series of messages containing emojis at night.

S.G.’s family immediately went to the party's headquarters to register a complaint. They had submitted a printout of M.A.’s messages as proof, and party executives reportedly told them that they would take action, but none has since been taken, according to the family.

M.A. previously came under fire for having an affair with a married woman.

The CHP has been accused of covering up other sexual assault allegations after a district deputy chair was detained on suspicion of rape, with some members raising their voices against sexual assault among party members.

That scandal erupted after Maltepe district Deputy Chairperson Umut Karagöz was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman in a washroom last month.

CHP lawmaker Barış Yarkadaş told the Hürriyet daily that he has received many similar reports about such assaults taking place in other districts.