The ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) recent weekly report analyzing the country's current political agenda accused the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) of embracing a political agenda based on systematic lies and slander.

The report emphasized that CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu lacked any concern for ethical issues while exhibiting his political strategy. It noted that the latest example of the "politics of lies" was at the party's group meeting on March 29, when Kılıçdaroğlu was quoted as saying "For God's sake, give up this love of Qatar. Within two months, they exported 2.5 million sheep and goats by plane."

In response, the AK Party's report said: "The Trade Ministry responded to Kılıçdaroğlu's statements with a written statement. It was stated that a total of 264,216 sheep and goats were exported in 2021, while the export of small cattle to Qatar in 2021 was 96,797; however, it was reminded that as of March 18, 2022, the export of red meat was stopped by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry."

The report stated that "Kılıçdaroğlu's rhetoric based on lies and fiction erodes the sense of national unity as it both damages the citizens' trust in the political mechanism and increases the level of anxiety of the citizens."

"This situation clearly reveals that the CHP has adopted a policy understanding that prioritizes party interests rather than a country- and citizen-centered policy approach. The aim is to create a certain bad image in society and to try to make the lies perceived as truth by repeating them over and over again... After all, all lies, smears and artificial agendas that are attempted to be created every other day have only one final goal: To create the perception that Turkey cannot be governed. The truth, of course, is the opposite of these election-oriented strategies," it said.

The report also highlights Turkey's mediation attempts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine and restore peace and stability in the region, providing details about President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's contacts. Noting that Erdoğan has displayed an equal stance without discriminating between the parties since the beginning of the war, the report goes on to say: "With the dizzying diplomatic traffic and constructive meetings he held with the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, as well as more than 30 world leaders, peace could be achieved in the shortest possible time. The contribution he made to the negotiation environment created to ensure timely delivery is appreciated in international platforms and is seen as an example of successful leader diplomacy."

"Turkey is proving its mediator role in the current global crisis, thanks to President Erdoğan's leading diplomacy and active diplomacy and balanced approach carried out at the ministerial level. Accordingly, the fact that the negotiation process took place in Istanbul and President Erdoğan's contribution to this process reveals Turkey's vision of peaceful diplomacy, and Turkey's central position and leadership role in ensuring global peace and security," it added.