Türkiye’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) is gearing up for its 39th Ordinary Congress, set to convene on Nov. 28-30 in Ankara, and major changes are on the table regarding leadership and party structure.

According to the information obtained the Anadolu Agency (AA), amid expectations, party leader Özgür Özel will reshape key governing bodies and introduce structural adjustments to strengthen the organization ahead of upcoming political challenges.

The congress, to be held at the Ankara Arena Sports Hall under the anticipated slogan “Time for Power,” marks the party’s 61st congress overall, including 22 extraordinary gatherings. The last ordinary congress was held in November 2023, and, according to the party's bylaws, ordinary congresses must convene every two years.

The three-day congress will begin with the presentation and voting on the new party program on Nov. 28, with more than 1,300 registered delegates expected to participate. On Nov. 29, delegates will head to the polls to elect the party chair. The final day will be dedicated to elections for 60 Party Council (PM) seats and 15 High Disciplinary Board (YDK) seats.

Under CHP rules, candidates for party chair must secure written support from at least 5% of the delegates. The election is conducted by secret ballot and requires an absolute majority. If no candidate wins in the first two rounds, a third vote is held in which the top vote-getter is elected. Candidates for the Party Council, meanwhile, must gather signatures from at least 10 delegates to be eligible.

Although party bylaws define the open ballot method as the default for PM and YDK elections, delegates may opt for a “block list” system if one-tenth of the full delegate count submits a written proposal before the discussion of the working report begins.

Özel is widely expected to run unopposed as he seeks a fourth term, following his previous victories in one ordinary and two extraordinary congresses. According to AA, he plans to introduce a significantly revised “key list” for the PM elections, signaling shifts in the party’s internal balance. Changes are also anticipated within the Central Executive Board, including possible consolidation of portfolios and a reduction in the number of MYK members. The party is also considering phasing out the Shadow Cabinet model.

Preparations are underway at the congress venue, including stage, lighting and sound installations, as well as logistics for delegate transportation and accommodation.

Unlike the last two extraordinary congresses, which were held without spectators due to venue limitations, the 39th Congress will allow audience participation. Accredited members of the press will be permitted to follow the proceedings closely.

Since taking office after the contentious 38th Ordinary Congress, Özel and his senior team have carried out what has been described as a sweeping purge of Kılıçdaroğlu loyalists. More than 400 party members have been referred to the disciplinary board in the first 10 months of Özel’s leadership. CHP members who raised or supported the allegations tied to the vote-buying case were swiftly expelled.