The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has called on supporters to rally outside Parliament in Ankara on Wednesday as part of National Sovereignty and Children's Day, in defiance of the Ankara governorate stating that meeting in front of the First Parliament is not allowed.

"The request for an activity in the form of a rally was not deemed appropriate because the area where the meeting and demonstration march was intended to be held was not among the areas determined and declared within the scope of Law No. 2911 on Meetings and Demonstrations,” the Ankara governorate said.

The governorate elaborated that the rejection of the march was rooted in the fact that people will be visiting the area, especially students, due to its historical and cultural importance on the occasion of April 23. “If the area is closed, our people's visit will be prevented, and since the requested location has a heavy traffic load, any meeting to be held here will negatively affect the entire traffic of the city.”

It added that the CHP should choose an area in accordance with the law and that the governorate would be ready to facilitate efforts if requested.

Özgur Özel – who was elected 18 months ago as head of the CHP, which was established by the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk – reiterated a call to join the rally in a post on X late Tuesday despite a government ban on gatherings.

"April 23 cannot be banned. Our gathering in front of Parliament and march to Anıtkabir (Atatürk's Tomb) cannot be stopped," he wrote.

"I invite all people of Ankara, especially young people and students, and everyone who will be in Ankara tomorrow, to come to Parliament at 5 p.m. (2 p.m. GMT), Turkish flags in hand. Sovereignty belongs to the nation!"

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu, who is the CHP's candidate for the 2028 presidential race, also referenced the rally from his cell at Istanbul's Silivri prison, where he has been held on corruption charges since March 23.

The march comes a month after the arrest of Imamoğlu. His arrest has triggered a wave of protests in Türkiye’s main cities, primarily driven by young people.

Speaking at his parliamentary group meeting in Ankara a day earlier, Özel said that the rallies would continue.

Moreover, Özel had recently launched a boycott call against some businesses, including state-run and certain private broadcasters, accusing them of "ignoring the protest coverage."

The unauthorized protests and boycotts of several institutions and brands have been harshly criticized by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party).