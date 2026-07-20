Fatma Kaplan Hürriyet, the mayor of the central Izmit district in the northwestern province of Kocaeli, was detained on Monday on corruption charges. Her husband, Murat Hürriyet, and 26 others were also detained in the same investigation. Other suspects include municipal bureaucrats.

Hürriyet, a former lawmaker for the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), was nominated by the party for the municipal post in 2019. She won a second term in 2024. She and the other suspects are charged with running a criminal organization, bribery, and rigging public tenders. Their detention was ordered by the Chief Prosecutor’s Office in Istanbul, which neighbors Kocaeli. The office has led a series of investigations into CHP-run municipalities in Istanbul, including one that resulted in the imprisonment of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu last year.

The Chief Prosecutor’s Office said the detentions stem from an investigation based on the testimonies of suspects detained earlier, including those who confessed to wrongdoing, as well as statements from secret witnesses. Those statements culminated in a separate probe into past public tenders conducted by the Izmit Municipality.

The office said the owners of companies that submitted bids in public tenders, as well as those whose companies won the contracts, had family ties to municipal officials. It also alleged that companies providing services to the municipality were forced to pay fees to municipal officials in violation of regulations. Hürriyet’s husband is also accused of playing a role in tender processes and the recruitment of municipal staff, despite holding no official position at the municipality.

Dozens of CHP mayors and municipal bureaucrats have been detained or arrested over the past two years in corruption investigations. The majority of the allegations involve bribery in exchange for construction permits, which are otherwise subject to strict regulations, and the rigging of lucrative municipal tenders.