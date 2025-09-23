An investigation was launched by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office into allegations that the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality’s (ABB) concert expenditures during the 2021-2024 period “caused public financial loss,” and 13 suspects were taken into custody.

According to the statement made by the prosecutor’s office, the case is based on the findings from the referral report prepared by the Ministry of Interior Civil Inspection Board, a Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) review, an audit by the Court of Accounts and an expert report. It was determined that in 32 concert service procurements, the administration suffered financial damage of more than TL 154.4 million ($5 million).

Among those detained are former senior officials of the municipality’s Culture and Social Affairs Department and Cultural Events Branch, as well as several business owners and partners of event organization companies. The suspects face charges of "misconduct’’ and "bid rigging," prosecutors said.

The detained suspects include the former head of the Culture and Social Affairs Department of ABB, run by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), former and current acting branch managers of cultural events and owners of music, food organizations and tourism consulting companies.

It was stated that the Ankara Police Department's Financial Crimes Division is continuing procedures for the suspects’ referral to the prosecutor’s office.

Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş was already criticized in the past for excessive spending during Republic Day celebrations on Oct. 29, 2024, as media outlets reported that the municipality paid TL 69 million for a concert by a popular singer.

Recently, prosecutors have been carrying out multiple corruption investigations against the main opposition CHP and its municipal administrations across Türkiye.