The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) will convene an extraordinary party congress on April 6, its chairperson Özgur Özel told reporters on Friday.

The move came amid an investigation launched by an Ankara prosecutor into the party's latest congress held in 2023 over irregularities.

Özel said it would hold the congress to prevent the appointment of a trustee to the party. The announcement comes as the CHP's Istanbul mayor, Ekrem Imamoğlu, was detained this week facing an array of charges.