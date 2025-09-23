Tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean are on the rise after the Greek Cypriot administration quietly received advanced Israeli air defense systems, prompting both political and religious leaders to adopt increasingly hostile rhetoric toward Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

According to the Hürriyet newspaper, following Israel’s second delivery batch of Barak MX missile systems to the Greek Cypriots earlier, religious leaders have further escalated the rhetoric. Archbishop Yeorgios of the Greek Orthodox Church, long known for his anti-Turkish stance, used Easter sermons and subsequent appearances to call for coordinated Greek and Greek Cypriot action to “drive the Turks from Cyprus.”

The controversy has also spilled into domestic politics. The Greek Cypriot daily Haravgi reported that the chief of staff of Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides had, under Israeli orders, issued a directive to erase graffiti critical of Israel. The main opposition communist Akel party stated that even criticizing Israel had been banned, emphasizing that the government has surrendered to Netanyahu’s genocidal regime.

The delivery of the Barak MX air defense system to the Greek Cypriots was revealed in December 2024 when videos surfaced on social media showing a convoy of trucks leaving Limassol port at night, carrying missile launchers concealed under tarps.

Greek and Greek Cypriot media reported that the system was provided under a defense deal signed with Israel four years ago. The administration claimed such acquisitions were “normal,” while defense minister Palmas said: “We do this secretly and quietly because there are 40,000 Turkish soldiers on the island.”

He refused to disclose the number of batteries or missiles or their deployment sites. Most recently, Palmas insisted that strengthening the defense shield was their top duty.

Adding fuel to the debate, Shay Gal, a former deputy CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries – the firm that developed the Barak MX – and a strategic adviser to the Netanyahu government, argued in a recent article that Türkiye should be forced out of the island of Cyprus through joint Greek and Greek Cypriot military action. He recklessly claimed NATO’s Article 5 would not apply since the Turkish Cyprus lies outside Türkiye’s recognized borders.

Produced by Israel Aerospace Industries, the Barak MX system consists of truck-mounted mobile launchers, each capable of firing eight missiles. The system can fire missiles with ranges of 30, 50 and 150 kilometers, track and engage multiple targets simultaneously, integrate with other batteries and act as a “dome.”

Designed to intercept aircraft, missiles and UAVs, its most critical feature is its 3D radar, which has a range of 460 kilometers (285 miles).

Moreover, the radar enables surveillance of Türkiye’s southern regions from Antalya, Hatay and Konya provinces.