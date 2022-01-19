The Turkish coast guard announced on Tuesday that 36 irregular migrants were saved after being pushed back by Greek elements off the coast of western Balıkesir province.

Coast guard teams rushed to the area after receiving information that there was a group of asylum seekers in a rubber dinghy off the coast of the Ayvalık district, it said in a statement.

The asylum seekers were taken to the Coast Guard Command Center on Cunda Island.

Turkey has repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum-seekers, stating it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

In recent years, hundreds of thousands of asylum-seekers have made the short but perilous journeys across the Aegean to reach northern and western Europe in search of a better life.

Hundreds of people have died at sea as many boats carrying refugees often sink or capsize. The Turkish Coast Guard Command has rescued thousands of others.

Turkey and Greece are key transit points for migrants looking to cross into Europe, fleeing war and persecution to start new lives. Turkey has accused Greece of large-scale pushbacks, summary deportations and denying migrants access to asylum procedures, which is a violation of international law.

Pushbacks are considered contrary to international refugee protection agreements that say people should not be expelled or returned to a country where their life or safety might be in danger due to their race, religion, nationality or membership of a social or political group