The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 24 migrants and refugees early Thursday who were adrift on a boat in the Aegean Sea.

The migrants were on board a rubber boat that was forced into Turkish territorial waters by the Greek Coast Guard.

The asylum seekers, including women and children, were rescued off the coast of Seferihisar in İzmir province.

No details have been provided on the nationality of the migrants and refugees.

Turkey and Greece have been key transit points for asylum-seekers, refugees and migrants seeking to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Ankara already hosts nearly 4 million Syrian migrants, more than any other country in the world, and says it cannot handle another wave.

Greece's response to those trying to enter the country without prior authorization has been harsh, with at least three migrants killed by Greek security forces on the land border with Turkey and many others battered and teargassed.

Turkish officials said earlier last month that the Greek coast guard had attempted to sink boats carrying migrants and refugees toward the Greek islands, opening fire and hitting the people on the boats with long sticks.

Turkey has condemned Greece for its harsh reaction to the influx of people at its border, including physical attacks, spraying tear gas and killing several people who attempted to cross to Greece from Turkey.