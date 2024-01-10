Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun emphasized the importance of an objective media culture at home and abroad for a better world, as he marked Working Journalists Day on Wednesday.

One of the most significant challenges in today's world is the "crisis of truth," and in this context, incessant disinformation campaigns have become a major challenge, Altun said in his message commemorating Working Journalists Day.

"Within this context, we regard journalists who are dedicated to conveying the truth, who uphold journalistic and ethical principles, and whose perseverance in their work as fundamental pillars.

"Moreover, we regard the preservation of an impartial media culture both domestically and globally as an essential component contributing to a more prosperous and harmonious global community," Altun said.

"Unfortunately, the events in Gaza since Oct.7 reveal that journalists, who perform a critical task for humanity, are deprived of their right to life, let alone their right to freedom of the press and information," he said.

In Israel's attacks on Gaza, more than 100 journalists have lost their lives, and many others have been injured, Altun stressed.

The Israeli army has waged a devastating war on Gaza since Oct. 7 that has resulted in the killing of at least 23,084 Palestinians and wounding 58,926 others.

Israeli authorities claim that attacks by Hamas in early October have killed around 1,200 Israelis.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.