Media reports on Thursday revealed how a deputy mayor amassed an otherwise improbable fortune through corruption, along with a huge cache of munitions for pistols.

Security forces have recently raided several locations on allegations of corruption at the municipality of Yahşihan, a small town in Kırıkkale, a province neighboring the capital, Ankara. Nine suspects, including acting Mayor Aydın Demirdirek, were detained while a total of 2,031 properties suspected of being obtained through bribery and illicit gains were seized.

The investigation revealed that deputy mayor S.S.Y., detained in the operation, owned 1,630 properties while Demirdirek had 11. Assembly members F.D. and Ö.H. owned 32 and 22 properties, respectively, an unnatural wealth apparently accumulated through corruption. A search of the residence of S.S.Y. also led to the discovery of an unlicensed pistol and a record amount of 11,312 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators also listed other unusual findings in the case, including 336 properties owned by the spouse, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and another suspect linked to U.B., former head of the municipality’s department issuing zoning and construction permits. Authorities said the assets owned by the suspects sharply contrasted with their official declaration of income. U.B. is also accused of laundering money, based on a suspiciously high amount of cash transfers between him and other suspects in the case.

Two former mayors of Yahşihan, from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and government ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), were among 15 suspects remanded into custody last month on charges of corruption.

Ahmet Sungur and Osman Türkyılmaz were detained along with their deputies, municipal assembly members and businesspeople on Sept. 24. They are accused of running a criminal organization, bribery, rigging public tenders and fraud.

A crackdown on municipalities where mayors are suspected of corruption began a few years ago in Istanbul and soon spread across the country. Most of those arrested or detained for corruption are from the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP). Probably the most notable among them is Ekrem Imamoğlu, mayor of Türkiye’s most populous city, Istanbul. Imamoğlu was arrested last year.