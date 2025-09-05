An Istanbul court on Thursday ordered the release of the main opposition Republican People's Party-run (CHP) Beykoz District Mayor Alaattin Köseler and 12 other defendants in a high-profile corruption case involving alleged bid rigging and the formation of a criminal organization.

Köseler, who was suspended from office as part of the investigation, is among 26 defendants facing charges ranging from “forming a criminal organization” and “rigging tenders through fraudulent acts” to “aggravated fraud” and “forgery of official documents.” Prosecutors are seeking prison sentences from 17 years and six months up to 67 years and three months for the mayor.

The defendants appeared before the Istanbul Anadolu 17th High Criminal Court for the third hearing in the case. Thirteen had been held in pretrial detention. After hearing the defense statements, the prosecutor called for the continued detention of Köseler and four others, and requested the arrest of one previously released defendant.

Following deliberations, the court ordered the release of all detained defendants, including Köseler, and adjourned the hearing, also ruling that additional financial documents from Beykoz District Municipality be submitted to the case file.