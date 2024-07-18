On Saturday, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) will host grand celebrations to celebrate Türkiye's military operation that saved the local population but also cemented an ongoing divide in the Mediterranean island. A source of pride for Turks, it will be an occasion for commemoration for Greek Cypriots. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will be joined by high-ranking officials at events to mark the golden jubilee, while Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be island's south to attend the commemoration.

Special events will be held in memory of those who died in the Cyprus Peace Operation to mark the golden jubilee with grandeur. Events include concerts by the military band and mehteran unit band, sports competitions, conferences, seminars, symposiums and essay competitions will be held to mark the occasion.

A military parade will also feature Türkiye’s first aircraft carrier, the TCG Anadolu, and several ships. The Turkish Stars and SOLOTURK teams, two prominent aerobatic demonstration teams of the Turkish Air Force known for their impressive aerial displays and precision flying, are also scheduled to perform as part of the ceremony.

Along with Erdoğan, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, Cabinet members, political party representatives and parliamentarians will also attend the celebrations in the TRNC.

Kurtulmuş will be accompanied by members of the Presidency Council and the group deputy chair of the Grand National Assembly.

Opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chairperson Özgür Özel will attend the celebrations alongside 174 Cyprus veterans, members of the party's Central Executive Committee and numerous parliamentarians. At Özel's invitation, Ayşe Güneş Ayata, the daughter of then-Foreign Minister Turan Gunes, who inspired the "Ayse should go on vacation" code phrase during the Cyprus Peace Operation, and the then-Minister of Labor Önder Sav will also attend the golden jubilee events.

Heads of various Turkish parties, including Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairperson Devlet Bahçeli, Önder Aksakal, head of Democratic Left Party (DSP) whose founder Bülent Ecevit, then a prime minister, ordered the Peace Operation, and Great Union Party (BBP) Chairperson Mustafa Destici, will attend the events in TRNC.

The date, celebrated as Peace and Freedom Day by Turkish Cypriots, is a memorial day for Greek Cypriots. On July 20, 1974, Türkiye launched the Cyprus Peace Operation after a coup attempt by the Greek Cypriots on the island south of Türkiye. The operation, which ultimately prevented Cyprus' incorporation into Greece, paved the way for strengthening the safety of the Turkish Cypriot community. After two days, Türkiye suspended the operation and called the U.K. and Greece to come to the negotiation table. Ultimately, guarantor states signed the Geneva Declaration on July 30, 1974. Türkiye relaunched the military operation on Aug. 14 and two days later, a cease-fire was declared, successfully wrapping up the operation. But tragedy followed as withdrawing Greek Cypriot troops committed massacres in Turkish villages on their way back. Mass graves were discovered after the peace operation ended. The Turkish army lost 498 soldiers during the operation, while 70 "mücahits" (volunteer Turkish Cypriot fighters) were killed in the operation.

About two months after the operation, Turkish Cypriots declared autonomy and one year later, announced the establishment of the Turkish Cypriot Federal State. In 1983, its name was changed to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).