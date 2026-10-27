Nearly three decades after eight developing countries came together in Istanbul with ambitions of reshaping economic cooperation among Muslim-majority nations, the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation is seeking to turn its members’ growing economic weight into stronger commercial ties and a more influential international voice.

The challenge is not a lack of scale. The nine-member organization now represents about 1.3 billion people and a combined gross domestic product (GDP) of over $5.2 trillion, according to its secretary-general, Sohail Mahmood. Trade among its members has also increased substantially since the organization was established in 1997.

Yet intra-D-8 trade remains a relatively small share of the members’ overall commerce, exposing a gap between the group’s collective economic potential and the degree to which its economies trade with one another.

The organization has set a target of raising trade among its members to $500 billion by 2030, from approximately $170 billion today. Achieving that goal, the secretary-general said in a recent interview with Daily Sabah, will require more effective implementation of existing trade-facilitating arrangements, closer private-sector engagement, and facilitation of the movement of goods and businesspeople.

At a time of geopolitical tensions, shifting economic power and mounting pressure on multilateral institutions, he argued, the case for cooperation among developing economies has become more compelling.

“The more the capacities of member states grow, the more they align themselves economically and integrate deeply, I think their capacity to influence global outcomes will be much greater,” he said.

The statement reflects a central premise of the D-8: that economic integration can provide its members with a stronger foundation for political coordination and a greater role in international affairs. Whether the organization can translate that premise into measurable results will help define its next phase.

From collectivity to practicality

Founded in Istanbul in 1997 under the vision of then-Turkish Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan, the D-8 brought together Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Türkiye. Azerbaijan became its ninth member following a decision taken in Cairo in December 2024.

The organization was conceived as a platform for major developing economies to pool their resources, draw on their complementary strengths and pursue sustainable development. Its name was modeled on the Group of Eight, then a gathering of major industrialized economies.

The group has since grown considerably in demographic and economic terms. Its combined GDP has risen from an estimated $750 billion to $800 billion at its founding to more than $5.2 trillion, while its population has increased from around 700 million to 1.3 billion, according to Mahmood.

But aggregate growth does not automatically translate into economic integration.

Trade among D-8 members has historically accounted for roughly 6%-7% of their total trade, the secretary-general said. The organization wants to increase that proportion to at least 10%, a shift that would require businesses to find more opportunities within the bloc and governments to make cross-border commerce easier.

A preferential trade agreement that entered into force in 2011 is one existing instrument the organization wants its members to implement more fully. D-8 ministers have also called for work on a more comprehensive economic partnership framework to expand trade.

The organization is seeking to strengthen the role of the private sector as well. Plans include establishing a permanent secretariat of the D-8 Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Istanbul under the guidance of Türkiye's Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges, known as TOBB.

The proposed body would give business communities across the member countries a more dynamic and sustained channel for cooperation. The secretary-general also pointed to customs coordination and visa facilitation as areas where improvements could help businesses operate across national borders.

These efforts address a practical question facing the organization: how to make membership translate into opportunities that companies can use, rather than relying primarily on political commitments and summit declarations.

The $500 billion trade target gives that challenge a measurable dimension. Reaching it by 2030 would require a substantial expansion of commerce among countries whose economies differ in size, industrial capacity and geographic position.

Türkiye's role in the next phase

For Türkiye, the organization's founding member and host of its secretariat in Istanbul, the D-8 offers a platform that connects its regional relationships with broader economic partnerships across Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

The secretary-general described Türkiye's contribution as extending beyond its historical role. He cited the country's industrial and technological capabilities, extensive diplomatic network, geographic position and international partnerships as assets that other members could draw on.

Batuhan Takış, managing editor of Daily Sabah, interviews Sohail Mahmood, secretary-general of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, at the organization’s headquarters, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 13, 2026. (Courtesy of the D-8)

Türkiye hosted the organization's inaugural summit in 1997 and its ninth summit in 2017, when leaders adopted the Istanbul Declaration and a plan of action covering several areas of cooperation. Its leadership, government and Foreign Ministry continue to support the secretariat, he said.

He also pointed to Türkiye's diplomatic engagement and its role in international initiatives as potential sources of influence for the wider group.

The country's upcoming climate diplomacy is one example. Türkiye is preparing to host the U.N. climate conference COP31 in Antalya in November, while D-8 members have begun coordinating their positions on environmental issues through a dedicated ministerial process.

In July, Türkiye hosted the organization's first environment ministers' meeting in Istanbul. Participants discussed climate adaptation, climate finance, climate justice, loss and damage, and zero waste, according to the secretary-general.

Such coordination could give members a forum to exchange experiences and identify common priorities ahead of international negotiations. Its longer-term significance, however, will depend on whether shared positions lead to sustained cooperation beyond individual meetings.

Technology offers another avenue. The secretary-general cited Türkiye's industrial development and emerging technology capabilities, including artificial intelligence, as areas from which D-8 members could benefit.

The organization is also preparing for Türkiye to host its next health ministers' meeting and an industry ministers' meeting in 2027.

Türkiye's central role gives the organization an established institutional base and access to a broad diplomatic network. At the same time, the D-8's ability to expand its influence will depend on participation and follow-through across all its members, rather than the contribution of any single country.

Beyond trade and diplomacy

The organization's agenda is also extending into areas that connect governments and economies with their populations, particularly education, youth engagement and tourism.

The secretary-general said the D-8's Network of Pioneers of Research and Innovation, based in Islamabad, includes 29 universities from member countries. The network aims to facilitate academic exchanges, cooperation in science and technology, and institutional partnerships.

The organization has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation, known as Comstech. The agreement is intended to expand opportunities for knowledge sharing, training and capacity building.

Youth engagement is another priority. The organization is working on a plan of action intended to promote innovation partnerships, leadership and entrepreneurship among young people.

For a group representing 1.3 billion people, the secretary-general said, young people are an important resource not only for national economies but also for international cooperation and closer ties among societies.

Tourism is being used to pursue a similar objective. Through its D-8 City of the Year initiative, the organization seeks to encourage cultural exchange and cooperation among cities in member countries. Antalya was selected for 2025, followed by Aswan, Egypt, for 2026, while a selection process for the 2027 city is underway.

These initiatives reflect a broader effort to give the organization a presence beyond intergovernmental negotiations. Educational networks, tourism and cultural exchange can create connections that persist even when political priorities vary.

The secretary-general said the organization wants to develop a distinct D-8 identity based on its members' cultural affinities and shared historical and civilizational heritage.

Expanding agenda, targets to meet

Azerbaijan's accession has added a new dimension to the group's expansion. The country is expected to host three D-8 centers in Baku focused on energy and climate, transportation, and media cooperation.

The organization is also open to wider engagement through dialogue partnerships and observer status, the secretary-general said, citing interest from additional countries, regions and organizations.

Alongside expansion, the D-8 is broadening its work in areas including energy security, small and medium-sized enterprises, technological innovation, digital transformation and climate action. It is also working toward a framework for cooperation on artificial intelligence.

The expanded agenda offers opportunities to connect traditional sectors such as agriculture, industry, trade and investment with emerging economic priorities.

The secretary-general maintained that stronger political support from member states and a more action-oriented approach were helping the organization make progress.

He said member states envision an organization that is institutionally stronger, more economically integrated, more technologically advanced and more influential internationally.

Its message, he added, is one of “shared prosperity through collective action.”