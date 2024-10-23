Several casualties were reported in a terrorist attack that targeted the main facility of the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in the capital Ankara on Wednesday afternoon.

Unconfirmed reports said it may have been a suicide bomber.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the blast heard outside the premises was a terrorist attack but did not specify further details and said additional statements would follow.

Security forces, ambulances and firefighters were dispatched to the TAI campus, which employs over 15,000 people.

Employees at the company, located on the outskirts of Ankara, were taken to a safe area, media said.