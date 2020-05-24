Turkey's defense chief has denounced recent harassment of Turkish vessels by Greek soldiers in the Aegean Sea as "very serious provocations."

"Despite all our attempts, understanding and patience for good neighborly relations, it is not possible to explain the harassment in the Aegean in recent days," Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said Sunday, aboard the Barbaros Frigate joining the Operation Mediterranean Shield in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Akar was accompanied in the inspection by Turkey's Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler and top commanders of the land, air and sea forces.

"We have put every effort to solve the issues via dialogue and mutual understanding, and we will continue to do the same," Akar stressed.

Earlier, Akar visited Turkish troops along the Syrian border to mark Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of fasting and the Islamic holy month.