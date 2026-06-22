Two Turkish citizens were injured in a drone attack targeting a Turkish-owned, Panama-flagged vessel off the coast of Ukraine's Chornomorsk port on Monday, according to a statement by Türkiye's Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said the injured crew members are being closely monitored by Türkiye's Embassy in Kyiv and its Consulate General in Odesa.

In its statement, the ministry expressed concern over attacks in the Black Sea that threaten Türkiye's interests and regional security as a result of the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Türkiye has conveyed its discomfort regarding attacks that threaten our interests and regional security in the Black Sea to the authorities of both countries," the ministry said.

The ministry stressed that ensuring the safety of civilian maritime navigation in the Black Sea remains one of Türkiye's key priorities and called on all parties to take steps to reduce tensions in the region.

The incident comes amid continued security risks to commercial shipping routes in the Black Sea, where attacks linked to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine have periodically disrupted maritime traffic and raised concerns over the safety of civilian vessels.